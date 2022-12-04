Light Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,690 shares during the quarter. Confluent makes up 1.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Confluent worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Confluent by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,205. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.06. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.