Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

LNC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,764. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

