Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $337.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.66 and a 200 day moving average of $298.48. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

