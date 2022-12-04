Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires New Shares in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in StoneMor by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 266,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in StoneMor by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 111,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StoneMor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor Stock Performance

Shares of STON opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.80. StoneMor Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Featured Articles

