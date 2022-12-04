Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2,377.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 455,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 437,120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 580,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 954,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.63 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.