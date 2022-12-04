Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

