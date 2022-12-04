Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

LUV stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

