Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,710 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

