Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

