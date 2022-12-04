Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.