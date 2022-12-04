Lisk 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.15 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Lisk has a market cap of $120.06 million and $3.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,129,850 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

