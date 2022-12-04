Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £199,333.11 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($238,465.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LLOY opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion and a PE ratio of 777.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.69) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.77).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

