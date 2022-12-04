Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £199,333.11 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($238,465.26).

LLOY opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion and a PE ratio of 777.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.97.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.69) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 73 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.77).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

