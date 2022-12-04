LooksRare Price Up 3.6% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $64.81 million and $3.05 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05946408 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00500856 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.60 or 0.30200491 BTC.

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

