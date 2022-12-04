Loom Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.45 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $64.95 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

