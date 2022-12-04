Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

