LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $81.85 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00032014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $81.85 million and approximately $878,121.34 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00505064 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.23 or 0.30454215 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
