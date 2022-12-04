Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNA. TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 144,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

