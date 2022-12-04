Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,504,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $19,569,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry Price Performance

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,770. 30.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XMTR opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

