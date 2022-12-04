Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 360,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Roche Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
