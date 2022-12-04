Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 360,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roche Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

