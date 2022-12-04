Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 971.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $196.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.83.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.