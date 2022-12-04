Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 971.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $196.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.83.

