Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,630 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

