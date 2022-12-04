Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

