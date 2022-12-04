Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

