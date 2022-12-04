Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 53.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.