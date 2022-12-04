Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $563.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

