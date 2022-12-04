Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 56,355 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,355 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.

