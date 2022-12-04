MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$354,827.26 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,107. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.98.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

