Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 46,595 shares trading hands.
Magellan Gold Trading Up 18.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
