Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 46,595 shares trading hands.

Magellan Gold Trading Up 18.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.