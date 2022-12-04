Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $241.70 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $241.70 million and approximately $42,776.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00242256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003524 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,681.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.