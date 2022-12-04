Maiar DEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,201.90 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $242.15 million and approximately $40,201.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003524 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,681.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

