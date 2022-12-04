Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $654.11 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $654.11 or 0.03786649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $639.48 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

