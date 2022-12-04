Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $14.50. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 18,196 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
