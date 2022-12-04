Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $14.50. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 18,196 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

