Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,386 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 34.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 99.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

