Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 119,486 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.47% of East West Bancorp worth $134,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.