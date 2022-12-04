Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 58,200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,019,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $144,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

