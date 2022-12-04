Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,357 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.11% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $129,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $43.09 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

