Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.59% of Umpqua worth $203,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

