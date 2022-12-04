Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $185,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 22.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Assurant by 38.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

