Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $213,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

