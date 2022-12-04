Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 110,120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 110,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $177,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.