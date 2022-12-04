Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,444,291 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,444,291 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of PayPal worth $159,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 42.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.