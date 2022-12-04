Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $157,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $494.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

