Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 430 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. 2,230,420 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.