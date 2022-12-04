Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $494.90

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.90 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 493.60 ($5.91). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 495.20 ($5.92), with a volume of 1,293,278 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 504 ($6.03) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Mediclinic International Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 473.95. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

