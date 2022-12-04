Metis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $268,876.29 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $268,876.29 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.77 or 0.05921041 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501202 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.71 or 0.30221314 BTC.
Metis Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
