MetisDAO Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $18.84 or 0.00109901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $83.00 million and $2.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242780 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.89233 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,704,835.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

