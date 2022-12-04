Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $33.38 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Midas token can now be bought for about $33.38 or 0.00196365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $87.02 million and $35,977.23 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 33.4138168 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $57,396.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

