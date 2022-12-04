Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 471,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 49.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 906,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.