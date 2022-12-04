Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
