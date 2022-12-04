Mina Market Capitalization Tops $430.02 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $430.02 million and $10.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 762,202,230 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 761,881,301.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56555976 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,333,385.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

