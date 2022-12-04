Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $445.45 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $445.45 million and $15.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 762,876,895 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

